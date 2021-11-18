Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split up

An error occurred. Please try again.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced they have split up.

In a post shared by both entertainers on Instagram, the pair said they had called a halt to their romantic relationship but would remain “best friends”.

Cabello and Mendes, or Shawnmila as they were known, had previously had been friends for several years and combined in 2017 for the single I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The couple put messages on their Instagram stories (Screenshot)

They confirmed their transition into coupledom in 2019, with Treat You Better singer Mendes joking Cabello – best known for her hit Havana – had resisted his advances up until then.

The pair’s statement said: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”