Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Over-emphasising disability on TV ‘may be counterproductive to diversity effort’

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 2.52pm
Over-emphasising disability on screen may be counterproductive, it has been suggested (PA)
Over-emphasising disability on screen may be counterproductive, it has been suggested (PA)

Over-emphasising disability on screen may be “counterproductive” to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the president of ViacomCBS has said.

Maria Kyriacou, who oversees the corporation, said the industry was “falling behind” with its approach to disability and that employee trust was “essential” to promoting an equitable work environment.

Speaking to Channel 5 presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije as part of Channel 4’s Inclusion Festival, Ms Kyriacou said the issue had many facets and people were not always comfortable in sharing their personal information.

“Disability remains a big challenge for all of us in the industry and I think we have a long way to go in terms of building trust and the infrastructure and environment to speak freely,” she said

“It’s not always visible and people don’t always want to share because they don’t want it held against them.

“(We need) to recognise that it is one attribute out of many for people.

“Overly emphasising it on screen, for example, may be counterproductive, what you really want to do is have it seamlessly.

“If an individual is a PhD, a mother and has suffered from mental health for most of her adult life she has many facets to her and you need to treat a person as a whole rather than just one thing.”

Ms Kyriacou noted the need for “equity not equality” in the workplace, explaining that the former allowed for differences between people and put measures in place to counter them and provide equal opportunity.

“Given what we’ve been through with Covid and given that we are all now steadily, gradually safely returning to office environments, having people trust you is essential,” she said.

“Sharing their data, sharing their stories, feeling they can speak and what they say is taken in a positive way because it allows other people to share their stories is really critical.”