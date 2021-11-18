Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vernon Kay to lead all-male Loose Women panel for International Men’s Day

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 3.50pm
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)

Vernon Kay will be joined by rugby player Mike Tindall, TV star Ore Oduba and comedian Iain Stirling for a special episode of Loose Women to celebrate International Men’s Day.

The all-male panel on the show, dubbed Loose Men, will discuss the importance of men speaking about their mental health.

National Lottery Awards 2018 – London
Ore Oduba (Ian West/PA)

The quartet will also be joined by model David Gandy as the episode supports Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men campaign.

Stirling was part of the first ever Loose Men panel in the show’s 22-year history last year.

He said: “It’s a genuine honour to be back on the ‘Loose Men’ panel. Last time, it felt like we made something really important.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)

“The rest of the panel are legends – I’m hoping to get in their Insta stories as it will do wonders for my ‘engagement’, which to this day I still don’t know what that is.

“Men’s mental health is important because it affects us all and isn’t necessarily clearly visible.

“So, to get any sort of help you need to articulate what’s wrong. And for many that vocabulary still isn’t regularly used or available.

“This show can go some way to helping that.”

Tindall,  who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, added: “I am looking forward to being on Loose Men, talking about some really important issues facing men.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Mike Tindall (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Being a rugby player from the north, I think I would probably have a reputation as being strong and just getting on with it, but that doesn’t always work and all of us need to talk about things. This is a great chance to do that.”

Loose Women’s editor Sally Shelford said: “Last year we were bowled over by the huge response from viewers to our first ever Loose Men to mark International Men’s Day.

“Hearing from some of the UK’s most famous faces opening up about mental health, bullying and body shaming, kick-started so many important conversations. We simply had to do it again.

“This year’s amazing ‘Loose Men’ line up of Vernon, Iain, Mike and Ore promises to shine a light on even more topics affecting men today – from ageing to relationships and fatherhood, expect eye-opening conversations and lots of laughs along the way.”

Loose Men will air on ITV at 12.30pm on Friday.

