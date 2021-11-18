Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Vanessa Hudgens says filming in Scotland around Christmas was ‘magical’

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 7.17pm
Vanessa Hudgens (PA)
Vanessa Hudgens (PA)

Vanessa Hudgens has described Scotland as a “magical place” but said filming there during the pandemic robbed it of its Christmas spirit.

The American star, 32, returned to Scotland for the third instalment of Netflix romantic comedy The Princess Switch, in which she plays three different characters.

Hudgens, best known for starring in High School Musical, said lockdown measures ensured the funfairs and festive markets were absent this time around.

She told the PA news agency: “This is the second time that we filmed in Scotland over the holiday season, which is just magical because Scotland is a magical place.

“I was in the city centre in Edinburgh, and the first year it was absolute magic because next door there were Christmas markets and rides and all the things that are Christmas that you could ever want, and it really just made the entire experience feel so magical.

“But this last year, with the pandemic, there was no Christmas market and that spirit of Christmas that I fell in love wasn’t really in the air.

“It was a tough time for everyone and I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to do this movie at a time where we all need comfort.”

Hudgens played dual roles in the original 2018 film The Princess Switch – Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy – who realise they look identical and switch places.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The actress reprises her trio of roles for the third instalment of The Princess Switch (Ian West/PA)

The sequel to the Christmas movie added a third lookalike, Margaret’s evil cousin Lady Fiona, who attempted to steal the throne.

Hudgens has been in the Hollywood spotlight from a young age and admitted this has been a challenge throughout her life.

“Being yourself is hard enough as it is, to have full self-acceptance and full self-love. But then you add on the entire world looking and it gets sticky,” she said.

“And I feel like, over the years, I’ve fallen in love with myself and who I am and the world and life that I’ve designed for myself, that I’m at a state of constant gratitude, which I think is a really good place to be.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star is available to watch on Netflix now.

