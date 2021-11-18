Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Smith only discussed father’s abusive behaviour with his mother after death

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 10.49pm
Will Smith arrives for a special screening of King Richard at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London (Ian West/PA)
Will Smith has revealed he only spoke to his mother for the first time about his father’s abusive behaviour following his death in 2016.

The Hollywood star, 53, claims in his memoir Will that, as a nine-year-old, he saw his father assault his mother and the moment “probably more than any other moment in my life has defined who I am today”.

During an event at The Savoy Theatre in London hosted by fellow actor Idris Elba, Smith told how his first “honest conversation” with his mother about the issue came during a book camp he hosted ahead of publication day.

King Richard photocall – London
Will Smith’s latest film sees him playing Serena and Venus Williams’ father (Ian West/PA)

The event in Miami was attended by close friends and family mentioned in his memoir, and saw Smith read to them and gauge their reactions.

He said: “It is terrifying to expose yourself to the world and those types of vulnerabilities.

“Even for my mother and I, the writing of the book was the first time we ever actually talked about it.

“I had a book camp in Miami so I brought everybody in my family and all my friends, everybody I mentioned in the book, and we spent two weeks and I read everybody every word, what I was saying.

“I just wanted to make sure everybody was OK with what I was saying about them. So it was really the first time that my mother and I had a full, wide open, honest conversation about it.”

Smith, who stars as Serena and Venus Williams’ father in his latest film King Richard, said it had been “so cathartic to get it out”.

He added that it can be “physically debilitating to not be able to say your truth out loud.

“You can make yourself physically sick holding back some aspect of your truth. So the practice of being able to even say it out loud is freeing.

“You get liberated in your mind just being able to say out loud what your truth is.”

Elsewhere during the event, Smith recalled the positive lessons his father had taught him, such as approaching each challenge without looking at the bigger task ahead, and described him as “one of the greatest men I have ever known”.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star said he had chosen to write a memoir now because he felt he had life lessons to teach others and that he felt “freed” following the death of his father.

He said: “The second reason is my father died in 2016 and there were things in my childhood that I never would have shared while my father was alive.

“And for a big part of my career the image of Will Smith was really incomplete and I just felt handcuffed, in a way, that I couldn’t share my full truth.

“Because my father was one of the greatest men I have ever known. But there were flaws. I felt freed by his passing to be able to tell the whole truth of Will Smith.”

