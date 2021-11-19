Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William happy to avoid being target of jokes during Royal Variety Performance

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 12.03am Updated: November 19 2021, 12.59pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge applauding after watching the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge said he was “happy” there were no jokes made about him at the Royal Variety Performance as comics Josh Widdicombe, Judi Love and Alan Carr took to the stage.

William and Kate met luminaries of the showbiz world as they attended the recording of the Royal Variety performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

After the show, they spoke with the night’s performers including comedian Carr and pop star Ed Sheeran, who finished the show with a hit song from his new album Equals and a world exclusive of his new Christmas song with Sir Elton John.

The duchess “glossed over” an invitation from Widdicombe to appear on his podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett.

The comedian said: “William mentioned he was happy that I hadn’t made any gags about him, I was worried because I had mentioned him at the start. I was delighted by that but I think he has misjudged me as a much more dangerous comic than I am.

“I asked Kate whether she would come on the parenting podcast with me and Rob, she glossed over it. I said it and then I panicked and told her I was only joking. For the record we would take her or Will,” he joked.

The duchess was rewearing a firm favourite green floor length dress from British designer Jenny Packham.

Royal Variety Performance 2021
The Duke of Cambridge speaking to Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate wore the glittering dress with a matching scarf draped over her shoulder in 2019 when she visited Pakistan.

The Royal Variety Performance kicked off with Zoe Simon from Matilda the Musical, who sang the national anthem with the duke and duchess joining in, standing in the royal box.

Other performers on the night included comedy from Love, Bill Bailey and Chris McCausland, and music from Years & Years and Anne-Marie.

After meeting the duke, pop star Anne-Marie said: “William was talking about my long hair and how long it would have taken to wash in the morning, I told him I would cut it off.

“I was nervous 100%. You’re sitting there waiting all day and it’s gradually building up and I got on stage and I felt my heart pounding, I was like please stop.”

Royal Variety Performance 2021
The Duchess of Cambridge and Anne-Marie (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In the show, former America’s Got Talent contestants The Messoudi Brothers showcased their acrobatic act before host Carr, wearing a six-pack suit, said: “I want to show you how strong I am….the loudest ‘no’ is coming from my dad.”

After meeting the duke, Carr added: “I was so nervous, I was more nervous talking to him than I was my performance because I’ve never met him before.

“My parents were in the audience, my mum didn’t know she was going to be such a huge part of my monologue about her bad cooking.

“I’m performing in Plymouth tomorrow, what a come down after this mixing with royalty.”

Royal Variety Performance 2021
Alan Carr hosted the evening (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sheeran finished the show singing The Joker And The Queen for the first time, before he performed a world exclusive debut of his Christmas song Merry Christmas – which he wrote with good friend Sir Elton.

On stage, Sheeran told Carr how Sir Elton had joked that he had wanted to name the song “Pull my Christmas cracker you will get more than a bang”.

In a video shown to the audience, Sir Elton, who was at a different awards ceremony, said: “We have wanted to work together for quite a long time so we decided to write a Christmas song.”

Last year, the charity event was held at the Blackpool Opera House in front of a virtual audience because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund.

Celebrating 100 years of royal patronage, the Queen wrote a letter to the Royal Variety Charity sending her best wishes for the evening.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The Queen is patron of the charity.

The show will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.