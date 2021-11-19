Andrew Marr announces departure from BBC after 21 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andrew Marr has announced he is leaving the BBC after 21 years, saying he is “keen to get my own voice back”.

The veteran journalist, 62, said he would now focus on writing and presenting political and cultural shows for Global and writing for newspapers.

He added that moving to the London-based media company offered him a “new freedom” to do “fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter”.

Marr joined the BBC in May 2000 as political editor and later spent 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.

Personal announcement. After 21 years, I have decided to move on from the BBC.l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues. But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) November 19, 2021

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.

“I have been doing the Andrew Marr Show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

In a subsequent statement, he added: “Coming to Global gives me a new freedom – to do fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter, in entirely my own voice.

Rishi Sunak appears on The Andrew Marr Show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“On Classic FM, I’ll be exploring my love of classical music, and culture generally, with some surprising guests.

“I feel I’m joining a young, hungrily ambitious and exciting company and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Marr will host an opinion-led programme on LBC which will see him “give his view on the biggest issues of the moment” alongside guests, Global said.

He will also present a new programme on Classic FM, playing music and interviewing guests from the world of politics and arts, host a weekly podcast on Global Player and write a regular column for the LBC website.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Marr had been a “brilliant journalist and presenter” during his time at the BBC.

“He leaves an unmatched legacy of outstanding political interviews and landmark programmes. We wish him well for the next chapter,” he added.

Andrew Marr will host a show on LBC (LBC/Global/PA)

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said: “Andrew is one of the finest and most respected broadcasters and journalists of our time and we are honoured to welcome him to the Global family, especially at a moment when we are celebrating record audience figures.

“LBC now takes its next step. Andrew Marr will be an unmissable moment in the schedule and we are excited that he will be part of LBC and Classic FM’s incredible presenter line-up.”

James Rea, director of broadcasting and content at Global, said: “It is fantastic to welcome a broadcaster of Andrew’s calibre to Global.

“We are looking forward to him bringing his sharp political insight to LBC at such an exciting time for the station and his passion for classical music and the arts to Classic FM.

“I know that our audience will enjoy listening and interacting with him from next year.”

Tim Davie, Director-General, pays tribute to Andrew Marr and his time at the BBC. pic.twitter.com/Hu5arg6sVT — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 19, 2021

Marr was born in Glasgow and begun his journalistic career at The Scotsman newspaper.

In 1984, he moved to London where he worked as a parliamentary correspondent for the newspaper, before becoming a political correspondent.

He joined The Independent in 1986 as a member of the new newspaper’s launch staff before leaving for The Economist, where he ultimately became its political editor.

Marr returned to The Independent as the newspaper’s political editor in 1992, and became its editor in 1996, where he oversaw radical changes in its format in a bid to halt a decline in readership figures.

He left in early 1998, with some reports suggesting he was sacked, and took roles at different papers before arriving at the BBC in May 2000.

Marr was taken to hospital in January 2013 after suffering a stroke at home but returned to host his show later that year.

In 2018, he declared “it’s good to be back” after undergoing an operation to have a cancerous tumour removed from his kidney.

BBC colleagues including Newsnight policy editor Lewis Goodall were among those congratulating Marr on his lengthy career at the corporation.

Goodall wrote: “What a huge loss to the BBC Andrew but what an incredible contribution over so long. Best of luck with the new gig.”