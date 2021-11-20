Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McAvoy and Lawrence Chaney among winners at Bafta Scotland awards

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 7.21pm
James McAvoy picked up the award for best film actor (Ian West/PA)
Actor James McAvoy and drag star Lawrence Chaney are among the winners announced at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards.

The film Limbo, which is about a refugee on a remote Scottish island, picked up four separate awards at the ceremony on Saturday night.

Abigail Lawrie won the television actress award for Tin Star: Liverpool – while Marli Siu won the film actress award for Run.

McAvoy picked up the film actor award for his role in Together.

Lawrence Chaney won the audience award (Matt Alexander/PA)

Chaney won the Scot on Screen audience award voted for by the public.

The ceremony was hosted by Edith Bowman alongside Sanjeev Kohli at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “This year has remained an incredibly challenging one for many, and so we are delighted to have been able to recognise the achievements of the film, games and television industries that have continued to keep us informed and entertained during this time.

“We were also thrilled to be able to welcome back a live, specially invited audience of nominees – albeit a smaller one than usual – and we would like to thank our incredible hosts, guest presenters and wonderful partners for helping us deliver such a brilliant show tonight.

“It really has been absolutely fantastic to celebrate the inspiring work that’s being produced in Scotland over the past year, and we would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners and nominees.”

