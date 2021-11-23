Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Music industry one of the last sectors to recover from pandemic, charity says

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 12.03am
Help Musicians has seen a 60% increase in musicians getting in contact for mental health support (Ben Birchall/PA)
Help Musicians has seen a 60% increase in musicians getting in contact for mental health support (Ben Birchall/PA)

A third of professional musicians were still earning nothing from music after the pandemic, according to a charity study.

The music industry was proving to be one of the last sectors to recover from the pandemic, with 83% of professional of musicians unable to return to regular work.

Research conducted by the independent charity Help Musicians on nearly 1,000 professional musicians found the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were continuing to have a catastrophic impact.

Nine in 10 musicians were earning less than £1,000 per month and just 1% were earning over £2,500, the study found.

James Ainscough, chief executive of Help Musicians, said: “Whilst much of the economy is gradually getting back to normal, it will be a long time before musicians expect to return to their pre-pandemic income levels, as we predicted from the start of the pandemic.

“For the past 18 months, we have been supporting nearly 20,000 musicians with direct financial aid to help them pay their bills and stay afloat.”

The impact of the pandemic on musicians has not only been financial, as just under a third of musicians cited a lack of confidence as stopping them from returning to perform in live audiences.

Help Musicians has seen a 60% increase in musicians getting in contact for mental health support, as one in eight musicians said they were currently experiencing a a mental health problem that was preventing them from returning to work, the research found.

Mr Ainscough said: “As the industry starts to recover we are shifting our emphasis towards helping musicians rebuild with a wide package of support from advice on diversifying income streams, mentoring to rebuild connections, mental health support and much more.

“We recognise that for some musicians, it will take a long time to rebuild and the team at Help Musicians will continue to be available to those musicians who find themselves in real crisis over the months ahead, ensuring we are alongside musicians every step of the way.”

The research found that less than a quarter were confident they would be able to continue a career in music while 22% were actively considering leaving the industry.

During the pandemic, the charity donated £18 million into the bank accounts of 19,000 struggling musicians to help them survive the financial hardship.

More from The Courier