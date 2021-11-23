Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Designer Kelly Hoppen and actress Lesley Manville to receive honours at Windsor

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 2.47am
Kelly Hoppen will pick up her CBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
Kelly Hoppen will pick up her CBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen, actress Lesley Manville, TV chef Ching-He Huang and actor and playwright Arinze Kene are to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

They will be presented with medals at a ceremony alongside others being recognised for making a difference in their community or field of work.

Over her four-decade career, award-winning designer and entrepreneur Hoppen has created couture interiors for homes, luxury hotels and superyachts.

The South Africa-born, UK-based designer has authored numerous books and has regularly appeared on TV, including as a dragon on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

Investiture at Buckingham Palace
Interior designer Kelly Hoppen (Johnny Green/PA)

Having been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to interior design in 2009, the self-made business owner is now picking up a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Government’s Great campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce around the world.

Stage, screen and TV actress Manville is also being made a CBE for services to drama and charity.

Her extensive credits include the films Phantom Thread and Maleficent and sitcom Mum. A long-time collaborator with director Mike Leigh, she has appeared in many of his films, including Another Year and All Or Nothing.

The Academy Award nominee is taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter for the final two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown.

Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville is being made a CBE (Ian West)

British Chinese food writer and presenter Huang is collecting her MBE for services to the culinary arts.

She has penned 10 cookbooks and presented TV programmes with the aim of bringing traditional Chinese family-style home-cooking to UK kitchens. Her most recent cookery book is focused on vegan recipes. Born in Southern Taiwan, her culinary influences stem from her childhood and her grandparents’ farm.

Arinze Kene
Arinze Kene (Ian West/PA)

An MBE will also be presented to Nigerian-born British actor and creator Kene for his services to drama and screenwriting.

He has written multiple plays, including the autobiographical Misty, a one-man show performed in London’s West End. He has played Simba on stage in The Lion King, appeared in Death Of A Salesman at the Young Vic and is stepping into the shoes of Bob Marley in the West End musical Get Up, Stand Up.

