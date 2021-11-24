Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV stars flood Instagram with messages of support for Corrie actress

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 6.55pm Updated: November 24 2021, 10.37pm
Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in the ITV drama, set herself a challenge as she approached her 50th birthday last year (Plank PR/PA)
Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in the ITV drama, set herself a challenge as she approached her 50th birthday last year (Plank PR/PA)

Ruth Langsford, Adam Woodyatt and Barbara Knox were among the TV stars sending supportive messages to Coronation Street actress Sally Ann Matthews, who completed her 50th 5km run for charity.

Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor in the ITV drama, set herself a challenge to run 5km as she approached her 50th birthday last year.

After celebrating her big day, the actress made the decision to keep running and complete 5km runs to match her age over the next year, with the aim to raise £5,000 for five different charities.

Sally Ann Matthews charity run
Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street (Plank PR/PA)

Celebrities including TV presenter Richard Arnold, actor Colson Smith, and former King of the I’m A Celebrity jungle Joe Pasquale flooded her Instagram account with video messages of support.

On Wednesday, she was joined by her co-stars outside the Coronation Street set in Media City as she finished her final 5km, including actress Millie Gibson who ran in support.

Matthews, who could not run for the bus before starting the challenge, said: “I always thought of myself as a running joke rather than a runner, but having done the first 5km I thought how great it would be to keep going, get fit in the process and more importantly raise some funds for well deserving charities.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated and sent me messages of support, it’s all helped to keep me pounding the pavements.”

Matthews has raised more than £7,000 for charities Acting For Others, Action Against Cancer, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, The Matt Hampson Foundation and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.