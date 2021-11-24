Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adam Woodyatt on whether he is planning EastEnders return after I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.02pm
Adam Woodyatt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Adam Woodyatt (Isabel Infantes/PA)

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt has refused to confirm reports he plans to leave the soap for good after his stint on I’m A Celebrity.

The actor, who plays fan favourite Ian Beale, said he had finally accepted the offer to appear on the flagship ITV reality show after his contract with the BBC ended.

But asked whether he planned to return after his time in Gwrych Castle in Wales, he remained tight-lipped.

He said: “I will go with what happens.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The stars of I’m A Celebrity (Joel Anderson/ITV)

“I might take the summer off and go and work at my mate’s restaurant when he does the pop-up stalls at food festivals. I did it a couple of times this summer and I enjoyed it.

“But I am just now really looking forward to doing I’m A Celebrity. Programmes like this were a blessed relief during the lockdowns last year and I can’t wait to go in.”

The 53-year-old, originally from east London, was one of the original characters in EastEnders when it launched in 1985.

He added: “I’ve known about doing I’m A Celebrity for a long time and I can’t wait to go in now. I don’t mind if I am first or last in the castle – I am just really looking forward to being on the show.

“Why have I finally said yes? Because I am not in EastEnders. That is the honest answer. I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it.

“Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not.”

Woodyatt announced last year he was taking time out from EastEnders with his last scenes filmed in November 2020.

He said: “It will have been a year since I was last in EastEnders by the time I go in. I’ve enjoyed my time so much. I am very much enjoying my life and doing things I want to do.”

The actor claimed Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge’s 1.3 million Instagram followers would ensure she was named Queen of the Castle.

He said: “I’m not going to win it. Frankie Bridge has got too many followers on Instagram. She has already won it. I am going in there to just enjoy myself, to challenge myself and have a laugh.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night on ITV.