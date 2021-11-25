I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The 65-year-old TV presenter was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

The 2021 contestants of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution; the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife, Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

Madeley has recently been one of several guest hosts for Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, following Piers Morgan’s departure.

Reid wrote on Twitter: “Sending love – hope he’s feeling ok now. Doing brilliant job on #IACGMOOH and being supportive to everyone. Get well soon Richard.”

The flagship series has returned to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.