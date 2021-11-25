Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.02am Updated: November 25 2021, 12.50pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The 65-year-old TV presenter was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The 2021 contestants of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution; the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife, Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

Madeley has recently been one of several guest hosts for Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, following Piers Morgan’s departure.

Reid wrote on Twitter: “Sending love – hope he’s feeling ok now. Doing brilliant job on #IACGMOOH and being supportive to everyone. Get well soon Richard.”

The flagship series has returned to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.