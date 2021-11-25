Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly Christmas special: Anne-Marie and Moira Stuart are latest contestants

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 7.01pm Updated: November 25 2021, 7.21pm
Anne-Marie will be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (BBC/PA)
Anne-Marie and Moira Stuart have been announced as the latest celebrities taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The singer and newsreader were revealed on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Thursday night hosted by Janette Manrara.

During this year’s festive special, Anne-Marie will dance with Graziano Di Prima while TV and Radio presenter Moira will be paired with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking on a video link on It Takes Two, the 2002 singer said: “I am about 15 million per cent excited.

“If it all goes wrong, I may just whack out a song quickly and hope that that gets me a few points but I’m trying hard, I’m learning so much.”

When asked to describe Anne-Marie in three words, Graziano said: “She’s a star, we’ve got chemistry and she can dance.

“I’m really confident, she is working so hard and she’s got the moves. She is doing really well.”

The platinum-selling pop singer added: “I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?”

Multi-award-winning newsreader Moira has had a career in radio and television spanning five decades.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. In fact, it even helped me try to keep warm in my early cold water flat.”

The pop star and newsreader will join Mel Giedroyc, Fred Sirieix, and Jay Blades in the 2021 festive competition, with the sixth celebrity to be revealed in due course.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges and the voting audience, in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.