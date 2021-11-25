Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity tensions rise as stars fall out over rice

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 10.18pm
Music producer Naughty Boy said he felt like an ‘outsider’ after a conversation with Frankie Bridge over rice (/PA)
Music producer Naughty Boy said he felt like an ‘outsider’ after a conversation with Frankie Bridge over rice (/PA)

Singer Frankie Bridge was left in tears after a conversation about rice with music producer Naughty Boy in I’m A Celebrity.

Tensions were beginning to rise in the camp after the contestants, who had been split into two groups, were reunited in Gwrych Castle, Abergele, in North Wales.

Naughty Boy, who had been staying in The Clink and made to act as a servant for the other camp, was close to leaving the show before the reunion.

While in the main camp, Naughty Boy expressed concerns over the way the rice was being cooked when former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge said: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”
 
Naughty Boy interrupted: “No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said….It’s not your camp.

”Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp.”
 
Confiding in Radio 1 Extra DJ Snoochie after the conversation, Frankie said: “I’d rather not have rice at this point. I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’

“Now I’ve offended him … why am I talking about rice. I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is.” 
 
In the Bush Telegraph, Naughty Boy added: “Frankie said something that implied we were in different camps … We are in the same clothes now. You don’t get anywhere without voicing what you feel. Shall we just say this is like a teething period?” 

Soap star Danny Miller said: “The lack of food and the lack of sleep is taking its toll a little bit … I don’t think there was any malice in it and I think it was mistaken by Naughty Boy.”

Making their debut into the castle were soap stars Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson, who took part in the trial Castle Scare Fair to win food for their new campmates.

After a round where the actors had to manoeuvre sheep’s testicles from one tray to another using only their mouths, presenter Ant McPartlin said: “You can tell they’re from the soaps as they give you drama!”
 
Having completed the trial, the two new campmates discovered they would be sharing a bed. Simon revealed he farted “like a trooper” before Adam joked “can we have single beds please?”

TV presenter Richard Madeley, 65, was forced to withdraw from the show after breaking the “Covid bubble” during a hospital trip, which was not shown in Thursday’s episode.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

More from The Courier