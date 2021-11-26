Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cynthia Erivo to replace Motsi Mabuse on Strictly judging panel this weekend

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 1.37pm
Cynthia Erivo will be a Strictly judge this weekend (Ian West/PA)
Cynthia Erivo will be a Strictly judge this weekend (Ian West/PA)

Motsi Mabuse has announced she will be absent from the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this weekend after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

The TV star, who travels back and forth between the UK and Germany, will be replaced by Cynthia Erivo, who filled in for judge Craig Revel Horwood last weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Mabuse said she has been informed she has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and would normally be exempt from isolation because she is double vaccinated and has had a booster but her German vaccines are not recognised in the UK.

She said in a statement on Instagram: “I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to UK.

“Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative.

“I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters.”

A statement from Strictly Come Dancing said: “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

“We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

Oscar nominee and stage star Erivo joined Mabuse, Du Beke and Ballas on the judging panel last weekend for musicals week while Revel Horwood was in isolation, and impressed when she gave actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show’s first deaf contestant, feedback for her dance routine through sign language.

There have been a string of absences from the series this year.

Revel Horwood, dancer Amy Dowden and contestants Judi Love and Tom Fletcher have all tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the series, while comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell withdrew from the show over the TV star’s ill health.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye was also sidelined due to a back injury.

