Lifestyle

BBC to dedicate half its annual 100 list to the women of Afghanistan

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 6.41pm
The BBC is to dedicate half of its 100 Women list to Afghan women (Aaron Chown/PA)
The BBC has dedicated half of its annual 100 Women list to Afghan women, focusing on their stories and voices.

The series will have a “strong focus on Afghan stories and voices” as the women of Afghanistan come to terms with the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The three-day special will celebrate women from across the globe, from high profile names to unsung heroes across the BBC’s TV, radio and online platforms.

BBC 100 Women will also be celebrating females from across the world hitting “reset” in a bid to reinvent society, from climate activists to grassroots leaders.

Claire Williams, Editor of 100 Women told the BBC: “For the first time we are dedicating half of this year’s 100 Women list to women from one country – Afghanistan.

“We want to recognise the bravery and the strength of Afghan women as they reset their lives. Returning for its ninth year, 100 Women will celebrate the achievements of women from grassroots activists to global leaders.

“The season will highlight and amplify these trailblazing women who are creating a bold, new future.”

The BBC 100 special will return on December 7.

