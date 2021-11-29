Stormzy’s charity #Merky Foundation to host first Christmas party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stormzy’s charity #Merky Foundation will host its first-ever Christmas party, with special prizes from donors to be won.

The charity’s A Very #Merky Christmas will be held on Friday in the British musician’s home town of Croydon at Fairfield Halls, with free tickets for people who live in the borough.

The grime rapper launched his charity in 2019, which followed the Stormzy Scholarship, an annual grant to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

The party, funded and supported by generous donors, will offer a day out for the local community including games, performances, a tombola, workshops, and the chance to win special prizes.

The #Merky books team were also donating 500 copies of their first children’s book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength.

The comic strip-style book is a celebratory collection of modern-day heroes curated by Stormzy, including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and former footballer Ian Wright.

Author and performance poet Sophia Thakur will be performing during the evening event and the book’s illustrator, young artist Denzell Dankwah, will run drop-in drawing workshops for children throughout the day.

The event will be split over two time slots throughout the day with the first half for those aged four and above, and the second half will be for those 10 years of age and above, with Stormzy also being present to join in the fun.

In June 2020, Stormzy announced that he will give £10 million over 10 years to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, or working for justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.