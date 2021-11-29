Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Shakespeare Company brings back mandatory face coverings for audiences

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 6.21pm Updated: November 29 2021, 8.17pm
The Royal Shakespeare Company has re-introduced mandatory face coverings (David Jones/PA)
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has re-introduced mandatory face coverings which must be worn in the theatre and during performances.

The RSC announced that face coverings will be mandatory from Tuesday, following new Government advice announced over the weekend.

Catherine Mallyon, RSC Executive Director said: “We have taken this decision in light of feedback from audiences, staff and our acting company, and in response to new Government guidelines introduced.

“Our priority is creating the safest and most comfortable environment for people to work in and visit, and we want to do all we can to ensure that we do not have to cancel performances and disappoint our audiences.

“Our ventilation systems, especially within the Royal Shakespeare Theatre auditorium are extremely effective, so audiences should feel confident in coming to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

“We have thousands of people due to come to see The Magician’s Elephant over the coming weeks, or visiting our shop, restaurant and cafe, and we are looking forward to welcoming them.”

Exemptions to the policy, that mandates face coverings when visiting the Royal Shakespeare Theatre building and during performances, are for those under 12 years old and when eating or drinking.

Ticket bookers unable to comply with the new requirements will be offered a refund and the arrangements will be reviewed in line with Government timings, currently three weeks from Monday.

Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, situated on the bank of the River Thames in London, also states on its website that those over the age of 11 are “strongly encouraged” to wear a face covering for the duration of the visit, including its main outdoor theatre.

In its indoor theatre space – The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse – visitors are “expected” to wear face masks and it also requires either proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or proof of a negative lateral of PCR Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of the visit.