Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes to be knighted at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 2.47am
Film director Sir Sam Mendes is being knighted by the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Ian West/PA)
Film director Sir Sam Mendes is being knighted by the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Ian West/PA)

Bond film director Sir Sam Mendes will be knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday alongside a host of famous faces, including stars from the entertainment world, political luminaries and a close royal aide.

The cinema heavyweight is being recognised for services to drama at a ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, while stars of the small screen including Vicar Of Dibley co-writer Paul Mayhew-Archer and Emmerdale theme tune creator Tony Hatch will also receive honours.

Sir Sam won Best Director at the Oscars in 1999 for his first film, American Beauty, and he co-wrote, directed and produced the Oscar-winning 1917 in 2019, which was inspired by his grandfather’s stories of the First World War.

Next autumn marks his first foray into solo screen writing, with the release of Empire Of Light, starring Olivia Colman.

The British Academy Film Awards Nominees’ Party – London
Bafta-winning British director Sir Sam Mendes is being knighted for services to drama (Ian West/PA)

Set on the south coast of England in the 1980s, the film will also be directed by Sir Sam alongside cinematographer Roger Deakins and producer Pippa Harris.

Meanwhile, Mayhew-Archer, 68, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, will be made an MBE for services to people with the disease after presenting an award-winning BBC comedy documentary about his experience in 2016.

Hatch, 82, whose songs have been featured in more than 100 films and countless TV productions while being performed by stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton and Dame Shirley Bassey, will collect an OBE for services to music and charity.

Oboist Professor Nicholas Daniel is being made an OBE for services to music, and trombonist Roy Williams an MBE for services to jazz.

The Writers Guild Awards 2019 – London
Paul Mayhew-Archer will collect his MBE for services to people with Parkinson’s disease (Ian West/PA)

Dr Ibrar Majid, a surgeon who treated the young victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack, will collect an MBE for services to healthcare and community development in the city.

Meanwhile, political power couple Sharon White and Robert Chote will be made a Dame and a Knight.

Dame Sharon, the first female chairwoman of the John Lewis Partnership and former boss of media watchdog Ofcom, is being recognised for her public service, while eminent economist Sir Robert, ex-head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, is honoured for services to fiscal policy.

After attending the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in 2018, Harry and Meghan’s former aide, Clara Loughran, will return to the Queen’s Berkshire residence to be made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

More from The Courier