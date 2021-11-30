Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Apple Music reveals its most streamed songs in the UK for 2021

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 4.55pm
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 11, 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 11, 2021.

US pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has scored a double victory in a list released by Apple Music UK of its most popular songs streamed in the UK this year.

The 18-year-old singer has enjoyed a breakout year, with her song Good 4 U in the number one spot, followed by her debut single Drivers Licence in the second spot on a Top 20 list.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has come in third with his smash hit Bad Habits, while American pop star Ariana Grande’s Positions was the fourth most streamed song in the UK this year.

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
(Ian West/PA)

Next on the Apple Music UK list is British DJ Joel Corry’s Head & Heart featuring MNEK at five, with Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head at six.

Canadian singer The Weeknd took the seventh spot with Blinding Lights and pop star Dua Lipa’s Levitating featuring DaBaby claimed number eight.

Corry makes the list again at nine, this time with RAYE and David Guetta on their collaboration track BED, and completing the top 10 most popular songs of the year is Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Little Mix all made the UK top 20.

Globally, South Korean boy band BTS have claimed the title for the most streamed song with Dynamite.

BTS cancel world tour
BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence came in second globally for streaming and also claimed title of 2021’s most read lyrics.

Grande’s Positions also made it to the global chart at number three, while Pop Smoke’s For The Night featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby came in fourth.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights completed the global top five.

Apple’s most streamed workout track was the Tiesto remix of Corry’s Head & Heart featuring MNEK.

The streaming giant’s top Shazamed song – an application that identifies music while it is playing – was Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf.

More from The Courier