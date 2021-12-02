Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myleene Klass among stars sharing charity Christmas jumpers designed by kids

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.04am
Myleene Klass has taken part in Save The Children’s Christmas jumper day (Ian West/PA)
Famous faces including Myleene Klass, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Fearne Cotton have been styled and photographed by their kids as part of a Christmas jumper photoshoot for Save The Children.

Each of the celebrities has upcycled a jumper using a range of materials, including the charity’s own festive crafting kits, which are available to buy online as part of the campaign.

The portrait series marks 10 years of Save The Children’s Christmas jumper day and aims to encourage the public to reuse their old jumpers instead of buying new, with money raised going towards helping disadvantaged children access food, healthcare and medication.

Radio DJ and musician Klass was styled and photographed by daughters Ava, 14, and Hero, 10.

Myleene Klass in her jumper (Save The Children/PA)

She said: “Our family love taking part in Christmas Jumper Day every year, and my children loved being able to help with the decorating all the way through to the styling and the shoot.

“It was very special to do it together, knowing we are making the world a little better with a sweater, helping raise money for an incredibly important cause.”

Presenter and podcast host Cotton, who was photographed by son Rex, eight, and daughter Honey, six, said her children had embraced the challenge enthusiastically.

Fearne Cotton shows off her jumper (Save The Children/PA)

“There is nothing I love more than dressing my whole family up in Christmas jumpers, so it was brilliant to get everyone involved in upcycling an old jumper to ensure I looked my Christmas best,” she said.

“The kids did not shy away from their role as designers, and I’m chuffed with the iconic festive knit they’ve created for me.”

Murder On The Dancefloor star Ellis-Bextor enlisted her sons Kit, 12, and Ray, nine, for the project and said: “My family are big Christmas people, so we look forward to Christmas Jumper Day every year.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor in the jumper restyled by her sons (Save The Children/PA)

“My kids had a lot of fun making me look silly in my Christmas jumper and directing me in the shoot but that’s what it’s all about – getting into the spirit of things, having a laugh and, of course, making whatever donation you can to Save the Children.”

Actress Jaime Winstone, presenter Ore Oduba, comedian Dom Joly, influencer Sophie “Mrs Hinch” Hinchliffe and Loose Women panellist Sunetra Sarker have also taken part.

Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day crafting kits cost £3 and are available to buy in its charity shops and online, with all profits going towards the charity.

