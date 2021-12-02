Myleene Klass among stars sharing charity Christmas jumpers designed by kids

Famous faces including Myleene Klass, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Fearne Cotton have been styled and photographed by their kids as part of a Christmas jumper photoshoot for Save The Children.

Each of the celebrities has upcycled a jumper using a range of materials, including the charity’s own festive crafting kits, which are available to buy online as part of the campaign.

The portrait series marks 10 years of Save The Children’s Christmas jumper day and aims to encourage the public to reuse their old jumpers instead of buying new, with money raised going towards helping disadvantaged children access food, healthcare and medication.

Radio DJ and musician Klass was styled and photographed by daughters Ava, 14, and Hero, 10.

Myleene Klass in her jumper (Save The Children/PA)

She said: “Our family love taking part in Christmas Jumper Day every year, and my children loved being able to help with the decorating all the way through to the styling and the shoot.

“It was very special to do it together, knowing we are making the world a little better with a sweater, helping raise money for an incredibly important cause.”

Presenter and podcast host Cotton, who was photographed by son Rex, eight, and daughter Honey, six, said her children had embraced the challenge enthusiastically.

Fearne Cotton shows off her jumper (Save The Children/PA)

“There is nothing I love more than dressing my whole family up in Christmas jumpers, so it was brilliant to get everyone involved in upcycling an old jumper to ensure I looked my Christmas best,” she said.

“The kids did not shy away from their role as designers, and I’m chuffed with the iconic festive knit they’ve created for me.”

Murder On The Dancefloor star Ellis-Bextor enlisted her sons Kit, 12, and Ray, nine, for the project and said: “My family are big Christmas people, so we look forward to Christmas Jumper Day every year.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor in the jumper restyled by her sons (Save The Children/PA)

“My kids had a lot of fun making me look silly in my Christmas jumper and directing me in the shoot but that’s what it’s all about – getting into the spirit of things, having a laugh and, of course, making whatever donation you can to Save the Children.”

Actress Jaime Winstone, presenter Ore Oduba, comedian Dom Joly, influencer Sophie “Mrs Hinch” Hinchliffe and Loose Women panellist Sunetra Sarker have also taken part.

Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day crafting kits cost £3 and are available to buy in its charity shops and online, with all profits going towards the charity.