Home Entertainment TV & Film

Intruders removed from I’m A Celebrity castle during storm shut down

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 6.21pm
Gwrych Castle near Abergele in Conwy County (PA)
Gwrych Castle near Abergele in Conwy County (PA)

Intruders have been removed from the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for a second time this series, ITV has said.

The latest incident happened during Storm Arwen when the contestants had been evacuated as high winds battered Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A statement from the programme said: “A security breach was identified during Storm Arwen and intruders were removed from the location with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

It has been an eventful few weeks for the show, which is being filmed in North Wales for a second year instead of its usual Australia location because of coronavirus restrictions.

The first intrusion was reported earlier in the week before Storm Arwen hit on November 26.

The day before production had to be shut down, Richard Madeley announced he was leaving the show after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill. He later said he thought he had become dehydrated and was disappointed he could not return after breaking the quarantine bubble.

During the storm, which forced ITV to cancel Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s live episodes, the celebrities were evacuated as a precaution.

Following this, it is understood that a second security breach was discovered and intruders were removed from the site.

A show source said: “This was such irresponsible behaviour to put themselves and the security team in during the storm.

“They were trespassing on private property and creating unnecessary risks.”

