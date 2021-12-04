Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Channel 4 is not left-wing, chief executive says

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 9.47am
Alex Mahon has said that Channel 4 is not left-wing (Yui Mok/PA)
The chief executive of Channel 4 has said that she does not think the broadcaster is a “left-wing organisation”.

Alex Mahon has said “everyone” wants to talk to her about Channel 4’s future following the prospect of privatisation.

The Government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster, which could be sold off to a private buyer, following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

Mahon, 48, told the Telegraph: “I don’t think we are a left-wing organisation.

“I think we do have a particular focus on the young under our remit and a particular focus on the issues that concern them.

“Ultimately, we are an organisation that is set up to represent the under-represented. That has traditionally meant minorities. It has meant LGBT and minority ethnic communities.

“If you do that, you are always going to be accused of being liberal. But that is how Channel 4 has always been and that is part of its natural make-up.”

Nadine Dorries replaced Oliver Dowden as Culture Secretary during the September reshuffle, inheriting major projects such as the Government consultation on the privatisation of Channel 4.

In 2017, Dorries tweeted: “Left-wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech.”

She has been working through 60,000 responses to a public consultation on whether the broadcaster, which is publicly-owned and receives its funding from advertising, should be sold off.

Mother-of-four Mahon said: “It is a proper consultation, going through thousands of responses and thinking about what the trade-offs and outcomes would be.”

Mahon has said her role in the process was “merely to advise on the benefits and the risks … focus on facts, data and evidence”.

She added: “It’s quite important that we look at that because privatisation is a big decision.”

In her first appearance at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Dorries falsely suggested the fact the broadcaster was “in receipt of public money” was relevant to whether it should be privatised.

If Channel 4 was sold off, Mahon said: “I know the areas that I would reduce.

“It would be some of the unprofitable activities such as the skills training we do for the industry.

“I’d probably focus more on buying from larger rather than smaller production companies. So, that would harm a lot of what we’ve done in the nations and regions.”

She added: “A lot of what we do for the UK chimes with the things the Government is trying to do.

“We’re a flagbearer for levelling up and investing outside of London.”

