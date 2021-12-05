Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Joanna Lumley was ‘absolutely terrified’ meeting Queen for first time

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 10.33am
The Queen meeting Joanna Lumley (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Queen meeting Joanna Lumley (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Joanna Lumley had admitted being “absolutely terrified” and said she turned “rather dim” when she first met the Queen.

The actress, former model, author, and activist also confessed to “babbling” about her concerns over legalising drugs while the Queen listened politely.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show about her new book about the monarch, A Queen For All Seasons, she said: “It’s extremely terrifying, for some reason its… even the people who say ‘what an honour, oh you’ll love it, she’s so friendly’, no matter how much of that goes on you’re absolutely terrified the first time you see the Queen.

“You have… it’s almost like an electric shock because somebody so familiar is suddenly in front of you.

The Queen greets (l-r) Darcey Bussell, Joanna Lumley, Penelope Keith and Patricia Hodge (Archive/PA)
The Queen greets (l-r) Darcey Bussell, Joanna Lumley, Penelope Keith and Patricia Hodge (Archive/PA)

“The Queen is suddenly a different dimension, a different size, and people always say ‘her eyes, her eyes are so blue, so stunning – when she looks at you her eyes are so blue’, and so you have that shock and you immediately start being rather dim and rather babbly.”

Despite having met members of the royal family multiple times, when asked if she could think of appropriate things to say when she encountered the Queen she said “never”.

She added: “I went to one of the lunches at Buckingham Palace and for some extraordinary reason I… she said ‘tell me what you’re doing nowadays’ and (I) said I’m very concerned about legalising drugs.”

“I mean what happened to me, as if she would care, she had no interest in it.

“Anyways she let me babble on for a little bit because she is very good at listening to people, she’s very good at listening.”

