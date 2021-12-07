Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Billy Connolly on how he deals with shaking from Parkinson’s disease

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 12.03am
Sir Billy Connolly (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Billy Connolly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Billy Connolly says he has learned to “hypnotise” his hand into becoming still when it shakes due to his Parkinson’s disease.

The 79-year-old comedian, also known as The Big Yin, was diagnosed with the disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.

He has previously told how its progression means he is unable to write letters any more.

(Radio Times/PA)

Sir Billy told Radio Times: “I’ve learnt to hypnotise my hand. I glare at it and it kinda quivers.

“I just stare at it, and eventually it stops. It’s quite a good trick. We love it.”

Reflecting on his condition, he added: “I’ve never tried to cover up the illness. I’m pissed off with it. It won’t go away. People are kinda chained to it. But I try to be cheery.”

Sir Billy said the thing that “cheeses me off most” is that he can no longer write.

“I loved writing letters, but now my writing is illegible,” he said.

“My collection of fountain pens and ink is redundant. It’s a pain in the bum.

“You confront it by saying ‘Bugger off, I’m going to get on with my life.’”

The Scottish stand-up also said he disliked Parkinson’s help groups.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Billy Connolly with his wife Pamela Stephenson (John Stillwell/PA)

He said: “It’s weird, it’s a kind of social disease. They seem to like meeting up, having lunch.

“I can’t imagine talking about it all day. I don’t want it being the main topic of my life.”

Sir Billy, who has written an autobiography called Windswept And Interesting since retiring from stand-up, said he had been watching his old performances back and enjoying the jokes.

He said: “I like it, I really do. It’s like watching somebody else. I don’t relate to it. It’s like I’m disembodied; it’s a lovely feeling.

“I was watching the Wildebeest sketch and roaring with laughter, which is really weird. I’m separated from it that much; the more so because I can’t do it any more.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

