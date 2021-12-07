Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Kemp transforms into Father Christmas for booster jab campaign film

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 12.04am Updated: December 7 2021, 8.46am
Martin Kemp as Santa Claus (NHS/PA)
Martin Kemp has dressed up as Father Christmas for a festive film encouraging the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus this winter.

The video shows the actor and musician preparing for Christmas by booking an MOT for his sleigh, polishing his boots and trimming his beard.

Kemp, who turned 60 in October, is also seen getting his coronavirus booster before heading out with a sack full of presents.

He said: “We all know the run-up to Christmas can be one of the busiest times of the year – buying presents, decorating the tree, eating mince pies with family and friends.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to tick your Covid-19 booster or flu jab off your ‘to do’ list this festive season, among all your other preparations, to ensure that you can enjoy Christmas with your loved ones.

“It’s quick and easy and will keep us all protected as best as possible this winter. Now go book your jabs – Father Christmas said so!”

Kemp starred in EastEnders between 1998 and 2002 as the villainous Steve Owen and is the father of Capital FM breakfast show host Roman Kemp.

His band Spandau Ballet produced hits including Gold, Through the Barricades and True during their 1980s heyday.

The short film is part of the Government’s campaign to encourage the public to get a coronavirus booster or flu jab when they are eligible.

Some 20 million people have had a booster or third dose in the UK.

(NHS/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster by the end of January, with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS.

It comes after the emergence of the new coronavirus variant known as Omicron impacted travel rules and sparked a return to compulsory mask-wearing on public transport.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “More than 20 million people have already had their booster jab, securing the vital protection they need to enjoy Christmas safely.

“I am delighted to see Martin Kemp play his part, encouraging others to do their bit in this national mission.

“It’s never too late to get your first and second dose – I encourage everybody to come forward to protect yourself and those around you.”

Deputy lead of the NHS Vaccination Programme, Dr Nikki Kanani said: “Seeing Martin Kemp step into Santa’s shoes to encourage as many as possible to take up their lifesaving booster vaccination is pure ‘Gold’.

“None of us is indestructible, but by joining 17 million others in getting that vital Covid booster, you know you and your loved ones are protected this Christmas.”