Routines revealed for double dance Strictly semi-final

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 11.43am
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance to Coldplay and Adele during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, as the contestants perform twice in a bid to make it to the grand finale.

Bake Off winner Whaite and his professional partner will jive to Higher Power by music superstars Coldplay and deliver a couple’s choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, meanwhile, will dance an Argentine tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira, and waltz to How Long Will I Love You by pop star Ellie Goulding.

AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington face a rumba, often the most challenging dance for contestants, to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

They will also take on a quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

Finally, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and pro partner Nancy Xu will deliver a samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) performed by Michael Buble, before dancing a tango to Queen’s One Vision.

Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker became the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly last week (BBC/PA)

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was eliminated from the show last week after landing in the dance-off against Odudu, who went on to receive the majority vote from the judging panel for her salsa, keeping her in the competition.

Ayling-Ellis remains the favourite to win the series, with bookmaker Coral offering her odds of 1-5.

The actor, who is the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, recently won over viewers with an emotional contemporary routine featuring 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community.

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final airs on December 11 at 7.05pm with the results show on December 12 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.