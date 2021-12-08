Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 headliners announced

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 9.01am
Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave has been announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals (Ian West/PA)
Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave has been announced as one of the headliners for next year's Reading and Leeds Festivals (Ian West/PA)

Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave, The Arctic Monkeys, and Rage Against The Machine have been announced among the first headliners for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022.

Also revealed to headline are WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, and Halsey.

Tickets for the festivals, which take place over the weekend of August 26-28 next year, go on sale at 9am on Friday December 10.

Brit Awards 2014 – Show – London
Sheffield quartet The Arctic Monkeys have not played in the UK since their 2018 Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino Tour (Yui Mok/PA)

Brixton rapper Dave, who has won most major UK music accolades, will become the youngest ever artist to headline the festivals, at just 23.

He will be joined by Sheffield quartet The Arctic Monkeys, who have not played in the UK since their 2018 Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino Tour.

Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine, infamous for their 2009 Christmas number one campaign for Killing In The Name, also make their return to the festivals.

More acts announced reveal a range of genres for next year’s line-ups, including indie pop, rock, grime, rap and electronic.

Heat Waves singers Glass Animals are joined by Bastille and Wolf Alice as well as Dublin rockers Fontaines DC.

London rapper Little Simz is also on the bill alongside Run The Jewels as well as 2021 breakout star Jack Harlow.

Kerrang Awards 2008 – London
Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine also return to the festivals (Yui Mok/PA)

Melvin Benn, managing director of event promoter Festival Republic, said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern groundbreaking music.

“I cannot wait.”

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues – Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park.

More acts will be announced in due course.

