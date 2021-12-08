Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William welcomes Radio 1’s Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.13am Updated: December 8 2021, 10.27am
Radio 1’s Teen Heroes with the Duke of Cambridge and Radio 1 DJs (BBC/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge celebrated the remarkable achievements of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes as he invited them to his Kensington Palace home.

William, who was joined by Radio 1 DJs Greg James, Jordan North and Vick Hope, wanted to congratulate the five heroes personally.

Breakfast show host James described the event as “special” and said the duke gave the young people “so much time” as he listened to their stories.

William meeting Keah, one of Radio 1's Teen Heroes
William meets Keah, one of Radio 1’s Teen Heroes (BBC/PA)

“The whole point of the Teen Heroes is to make a fuss of some remarkable young people who wouldn’t ever think they deserved it,” the broadcaster said.

“If going to Kensington Palace to meet the future king isn’t making a fuss of them, then I’m out of ideas.

“It was a really special afternoon and William gave them so much time to hear their stories and offer support to them as they continue to put themselves out for others.”

The 2021 Teen Heroes are:

– Harry, 17, from Kent, was on his way to school when he helped a person who was in imminent danger of taking their own life by speaking to them and calling the emergency services.

– Jake, 14, from Bristol, who has raised more than £10,000 for bereavement causes, following the deaths of his half-sister and grandmother. Each year he puts on a spectacular Christmas light display at his house to fundraise.

– Keah, 19, from Trowbridge, a young carer who has looked after her mother since 2018, is also studying at nursing college while on a youth council to help inform policy about young carers.

– Madison, 17, from Kent, developed the Positivity Packages scheme during the pandemic after struggling with her own mental health.

The packages contain advice on wellbeing and items to help with every-day mental health management, such as stickers, distraction toys, teabags and bath bombs, along with Madison’s personal notes of encouragement.

– Tom, 13, from Preston, is the UK’s number one wheelchair motocross (WCMX) rider.

William meeting WCMX rider Tom
William meeting WCMX rider Tom (BBC/PA)

Tom, who has EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), has used a wheelchair since he was 11.

He is a public ambassador for WCMX and at the forefront of the international effort to get the sport recognised at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.