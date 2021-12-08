Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Panto suspended after Covid-19 outbreak among cast and crew

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 5.03pm
Live performances of Beauty And The Beast have been suspended at a theatre due to a Covid outbreak (handout/PA)
Performances of a pantomime at a theatre in Coventry have been suspended due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Live shows of Beauty And The Beast at the Belgrade Theatre will not be able to restart until at least December 18 after a number of performers and crew tested positive.

The Belgrade Theatre said: “Despite extremely robust safety measures being in place and the back-up of understudy actors, we’re incredibly sad to say that some of our panto company have recently tested positive for Covid.

“This means that we have to suspend live performances and we know we will not be able to restart live performances of Beauty And The Beast until Saturday December 18 at the earliest.”

The theatre said ticket-holders for the affected performances of the panto, which depicts the unlikely romance between a cursed beast and his warm-hearted prisoner, are being contacted.

It added: “Knowing this would always be a risk during the ongoing pandemic, we have taken the precaution of creating a professionally filmed version of our Beauty And The Beast production.

“We intend to screen this filmed version to audiences at the theatre from Friday December 10 in place of the planned live performances.”

All other performances, including Santa’s Magical Mystery Guest and A Christmas Carol, will go ahead as planned at the theatre.

