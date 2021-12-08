Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ali Mardell sends message to Corrie co-star Simon Gregson on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 8.07pm Updated: December 8 2021, 8.55pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street’s Ali Mardell has said she is proud of her on-screen father Simon Gregson’s performance on I’m A Celebrity – and wants the soap star to be in the final.

The actress plays Emma Brooker in the long-running ITV soap, the daughter of Steve McDonald, Gregson’s character.

Gregson, 47, entered the campsite at Gwrych Castle in North Wales as a late arrival alongside Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, and the pair were soon made lords of the castle.

Mardell said: “I’m actually not voting for him for trials but I’m definitely voting for him to stay in there, he’s got to be there till the end.

“But hopefully, I’ll get to see him soon and catch up on all the stories, but not too soon because I want him in the final.”

The actress said she had been missing working with Gregson, but was proud of her Corrie co-star because he is “just being himself”.

I’m A Celebrity
Coronation Street’s Ali Mardell said she is proud of her on-screen father Simon Gregson (PA)

She added: “His little laugh makes me laugh because it’s just the same as when we’re at work.”

Gregson, who first appeared on the cobbles in 1989, has opened up about his career while on I’m A Celebrity.

The Coronation Street stalwart admitted he had originally planned to race cars or fly planes when he was younger but joined the ITV series around age 14 and had been acting in it for the last 32 years.

Gregson has starred in Corrie since 1989 (ITV)

Reflecting on how fame had been challenging, he said: “It was difficult for a while to adjust.

“This isn’t what I planned for myself and I do not like it. I hated it. The fame side of it I hated it. I still don’t (like it).”