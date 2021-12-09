Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Global audiences view ‘Britishness’ as mark of high-quality film and TV – report

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.37pm
The report concluded the UK screen industry had ‘a strong presence globally’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Nearly three-quarters (70%) of global audiences view “Britishness” as a mark of high-quality film and TV, according to a new report.

A study commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) UK Global Screen Fund looked at the impact of the screen industry abroad as well as its future.

A third (30%) of adults said British film and TV influenced their view of the country, it said.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents who had previously visited the UK said seeing famous British locations and landmarks on screen influenced their decision.

The report, administered by the British Film Institute (BFI), concluded that the UK screen industry had “a strong presence globally and enjoys a high-quality reputation, with perceived strengths in emotional engagement and sense of humour”.

Its strength lay in being perceived as “cultured, intelligent and authentic” but some audiences also saw UK output as being “less exciting and risk-taking”.

The report’s authors also suggested “young, diverse” on-screen talent had the potential to boost “overall perceptions of freshness and modernity”.

Julia Lopez
Minister for the creative industries Julia Lopez said the UK independent production industry was world-leading (Ian West/PA)

The findings, from across 15 international territories, were the result of combining multiple research strands including focus groups, analysis of social media and an online survey of more than 15,000 responses.

Minister for the creative industries, Julia Lopez, said: “The UK independent production industry is world-leading, consistently serving up innovative, creative and inspirational content for big and small screens that wow audiences across the globe.

“Thanks to our brilliant UK Global Screen Fund, we are helping to create skilled jobs and boosting the UK’s international influence, which has a positive knock-on impact on tourism and the wider economy.”

It comes as the DCMS announced nine more co-productions would receive a share of £1.32 million from the £7 million UK Global Screen Fund, administered by the BFI.

They included The Miracle Club starring Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, as well as The Tutor and Ghastly Ghoul.

Neil Peplow, director of international at the BFI, said: “This extensive global research shaped how the new brand ScreenUK was developed, giving us valuable insights into how people around the world see us.

“When it comes to creativity and storytelling, the UK consistently produces outstanding talent and content and this report underlines how influential the UK film, TV and games sectors are on the global stage.

“We now have a huge opportunity to build on this reputation and show the full breadth, diversity and innovation we can offer to audiences, and support our screen businesses to succeed internationally.”

