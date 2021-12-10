Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broadcaster Simon McCoy leaving GB News for ‘personal reasons’

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 9.05pm
Broadcaster Simon McCoy, who is leaving GB News for ‘personal reasons’ (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
Broadcaster Simon McCoy, who is leaving GB News for ‘personal reasons’ (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

Broadcaster Simon McCoy is leaving GB News for “personal reasons”, a spokesperson for the channel said.

McCoy, 60, will be replaced on the breakfast show by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes in the new year.

Holmes will be joined on the show by Isabel Webster after breakfast host Kirsty Gallacher confirmed last week that she will be stepping back after discovering a tumour in her ear.

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster
Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster (GB News/PA)

Webster and Holmes, who hosted Sky News’ Sunrise together for a few years, will present a new three-and-a-half hour breakfast show on GB News starting in the new year.

Holmes, 62, said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

McCoy left the BBC earlier this year after nearly 18 years and was one of a number of high-profile figures who joined the new channel.

The anchor man’s reactions and funny asides have gone viral on Twitter many times.

Simon McCoy reporting for the BBC
Simon McCoy reporting for the BBC (Steve Parsons/PA)

McCoy hit the headlines in the new year when he told viewers there would be a package of the “highlights of 2020”, only for nothing to appear on screen, with the news anchor then saying: “Exactly, it’s farewell 2020.”

He also accidentally began a news report with a refill pack of A4 printer paper in his hands, instead of the usual iPad.

Holmes, alongside his wife, has been a regular fixture on This Morning for 15 years.

Ruth Langsford will continue to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.

