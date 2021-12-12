Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naomie Harris: Huge star put his hand up my skirt during audition

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 12.53pm
Naomie Harris says a male star slid his hand up her skirt (Ian West/PA)
Naomie Harris has spoken out about being sexually harassed by a “huge star” during an audition and was shocked as “no one said anything” despite film executives being in the room.

The Bond star, 45, who recently reprised her role as Miss Moneypenny in No Time To Die, said she feels “very lucky” to have experienced only one such incident given the scale of reported abuse in the industry.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Harris recalled how an actor, whom she did not name, slid his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a role.

She said: “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director and, of course, no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star.

Naomie Harris recently starred as Miss Moneypenny in No Time To Die (Matt Crossick/PA)

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behaviour was.”

The actress added: “I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, (the perpetrator) was immediately removed.”

The #MeToo movement spread globally in 2018 as women within the entertainment industry came forward to share their stories of assault and harassment.

Harris has previously spoken out about how the strength of women on and off screen had changed the film industry since the start of the #MeToo movement and said she was “proud” to come into the profession by setting her “own standards” and “sticking to them”.

Harris, from north London, starred as witch Tia Dalma in the Pirates Of The Caribbean films and appeared in the 2016 coming-of-age story Moonlight, earning herself nominations at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars. She was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours.

This comes as Crown star Claire Foy has condemned the Metropolitan police’s handling of Sarah Everard’s murder and said she was angered that the onus was on women to protect themselves against men.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens used his police issue handcuffs and warrant card to stage a fake arrest so he could kidnap 33-year-old Everard before he raped and murdered her earlier this year.

Claire Foy has spoken out on her anger that the onus was on women to protect themselves against men (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to the Sunday Times culture magazine, Foy said: “Hundreds of women get attacked every single day. It makes me so angry.

“How can you look into making women safe and think about getting more policemen — who women don’t trust — to look after them?

“We don’t need looking after. We don’t. We need people to stop killing and raping us. That’s all. It’s simple. And it’s awful to say, but that’s men. It’s time to say, ‘You sort that out. What are you going to do?’”

The actress will play Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in BBC’s A Very British Scandal which will play out the high-profile divorce between Campbell and her husband, the 11th Duke of Argyll, played by Paul Bettany.

The story is said to be one of the first instances of a woman being a victim of revenge porn within the mass media as an explicit Polaroid picture of Campbell in the midst of a sexual act is used against her.