Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tributes paid to The Call Centre star Nev Wilshire

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 2.53pm Updated: December 12 2021, 4.07pm
Neville Wilshire (Yui Mok/PA)
Tributes have been paid to the businessman and reality TV star Nev Wilshire following his death.

Mr Wilshire found fame as the boss of the Swansea call centre in BBC Three’s reality series The Call Centre, which aired between 2013 and 2014.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary series followed the ups and downs of the call centre staff, led by Mr Wilshire.

Mr Wilshire became a TV star following the success of the BBC Three reality show The Call Centre (Yui Mok/PA)
His family said the father-of-four, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire was “much loved” by his children and “adored” by his six grandchildren.

“It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce the death of Neville Wilshire. Much-loved Dad of his four children, Becci, Jon, Phil and Abi,” they said in the announcement posted on Twitter.

“Son of Marian and the late Professor Brian Wilshire. Brother of Ralph and the late Keith Wilshire. Adored Grampy Nev to his six wonderful grandchildren. We ask that you respect our privacy during these sad times.

“In Dad’s own words: ‘Look after each other and care for each other. When it all comes down to it at the end of my life, I will not be giving people instructions of details on how to run a successful business, I will be responding to how those around me are. The family is very important to me, both my close family and those I share my time with each day. The more you give, the more you receive. The heart of the matter is a matter of the heart… I am by nature a happy person and I do all I can to create a happy environment around me… We all have to take knock-backs in life, just get back in the saddle with a smile on your face and ride’.”

TV presenter Hayley Pearce, who was the tea lady in the BBC series, paid tribute to the “world’s greatest boss” and said Mr Wilshire had changed her life.

“This is a tribute to the world’s greatest boss there ever was,” she said on Twitter.

“But as many of you know he was more than the boss to me. He was like family.

“The memories we made together are the ones I will cherish and talk about the rest of my life.

“The tea lady was born by Nev and I can’t thank him enough for believing in me and seeing something in me.

“I have so much more to say about him, so much more.

“He changed my life. But for now, this is just to pay my respects and let’s appreciate how much of a great guy he was.”