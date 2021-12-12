Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’m A Celebrity final has delayed start due to No 10’s press conference

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 9.56pm
Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller are competing to be crowned the king or queen of the castle (ITV/PA)
The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! grand finale has had a delayed start due to the Downing Street press conference.

The final episode of the ITV series will see singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller compete to be crowned the king or queen of the castle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening at 8pm to provide an update on the vaccine booster programme in the light of the new Omicron variant.

He announced that the target for giving every adult in England a booster jab has been brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

The press conference disrupted ITV’s running order, causing new talent show Walk The Line and I’m A Celebrity to both have a delayed start, with the latter being pushed back by 10 minutes from its original start time of 9pm.

The I’m A Celebrity Twitter account wrote: “We’re on in 5! Just got pushed back a little bit by Downing Street.”

Throughout the series, the show’s co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have made consistent jokey references about the Prime Minister in several episodes, addressing him directly in some segments.

During Tuesday’s episode, the pair referenced an alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown.

Their antics were noted at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denouncing an investigation into the incident which has been ordered by Mr Johnson.

In an earlier episode of I’m A Celebrity, following the election of a new camp leader, Donnelly asked: “Exciting stuff, but what exactly, though, does the leader do?”

McPartlin replied: “Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates, and pretty much make it up as they go along.”

Donnelly then looked towards the camera with a grin and quipped: “Evening, Prime Minister.”

