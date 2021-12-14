Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anne to present awards to singer, author and charity founder

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 2.47am
The Princess Roya (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An award-winning gospel singer, a charity founder and an acclaimed children’s author and illustrator will be awarded honours by the Princess Royal.

Anne will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle where Mobo-winning singer Lurine Cato will receive an MBE for services to charity and music.

Cato, who was named the best gospel act at the 2013 Mobo Awards, is being recognised for a career that saw her lead the B Positive Choir to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Waterstones Children�s Laureate 20th anniversary
Anthony Browne (Ian West/PA)

Also being recognised is Kelda Wood who, after suffering an irreparable leg injury that had a huge impact on her life, set up the charity Climbing Out to boost the confidence and motivation of those who have experienced a similar life-changing injury, illness or trauma.

Ms Wood, who will receive an MBE, also rowed solo across the Atlantic covering the 3,500 nautical miles in 76 days and raising more than £50,000 for her organisation.

Children’s author and illustrator Anthony Browne will be made a CBE for services to literature after a career spanning more than 40 years which have produced popular books like Gorilla, Silly Billy and Little Beauty.

