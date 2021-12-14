Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller admits ‘man crush’ on campmate David Ginola

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 5.51am
Danny Miller leans against a tree (ITV/PA)
Danny Miller leans against a tree (ITV/PA)

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Danny Miller has admitted he had a “full-on man crush” on footballer campmate David Ginola during his time on the ITV show.

The former Emmerdale actor said he had been excited to share a bed at Castle Gwrych with his “childhood hero”, but had his advances rebuffed.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: “David was a childhood hero of mine and I was trying to get a leg over all week.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Miller said he had been excited to share a bed at Castle Gwrych with ‘childhood hero’ Ginola, pictured, but had his advances rebuffed (PA)

“I finally got the opportunity to sleep in the same bed with him and he weren’t having any of it.

“He was a bit stiff to be honest. I was trying to get my leg over and give him a little cuddle but he was having none of it.

“There was a spoon that wanted to become a fork and he lost it.”

The soap star, 30, triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third, during the series finale on Sunday.

He entered the castle three weeks after the birth of his first child, a son called Albert, and told Ant and Dec he had gone on the show to secure his child’s uture financially.

He told the Star: “The reason I did this was for them so I can set up a big future.

“I hadn’t put Albert in my arms in what seems a lifetime. Fortunately for him he has no idea I have been away.

“I will spend the rest of my life making sure I make it up to him.”

More from The Courier