Zendaya and Tom Holland sizzle on red carpet at Spider-Man premiere

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 8.39am
Tom Holland, left, and Zendaya arrive at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Spider-Man star Zendaya gave a nod to the film with her fashion choice as she was joined by her co-star and rumoured love interest Tom Holland at the Los Angeles premiere.

Emmy award-winner Zendaya, 25, plays Holland’s love interest MJ alongside his webbed hero Peter Parker in the upcoming instalment titled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Taking to the red carpet, Zendaya donned a black sheer, floor length dress emblazoned with spider webs, and a face mask.

Tom Holland, left, and Zendaya are rumoured to be dating in real life (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Euphoria star and Holland, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, were joined by the film’s other stars including actress Marisa Tomei (who plays Peter Parker’s aunt May) and British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who reprises his role as Doctor Strange.

Holland recently discussed a birthday tribute he posted to Zendaya on Instagram in September, which has garnered just over 19 million likes.

Speaking while promoting the film earlier this month, he told PA news agency of the social media post: “It’s crazy, but something we try not to think about all that much.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Dr Strange (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“You know, we’re here to do a job, we’re here to promote a movie that we love and we’re proud of, and we’re very lucky that we have fans that are so supportive and so invested in our lives.

“We’re very careful with how much of our personal lives we share, so everything is something that goes through, not planning, but like you’re like, ‘Hey, can I post this’ and you’re like, ‘Let me just have a look’.”

Holland, 25, who hails from Kingston upon Thames, won acclaim playing the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End early on in his career.

He attended the prestigious Brit School for performing arts, which counts Adele and Amy Winehouse among its former students, before landing the role of Marvel staple Spider-Man.

He is due to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

Holland said of Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home: “My favourite thing about MJ in this film, that is something we haven’t seen massively in the previous two films, is how nurturing she is.

“She really does become a shoulder for Peter to cry on, and I really like that we’ve been able to build our relationship like that throughout the films.”

Jamie Foxx appears in the movie (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actors Jamie Foxx and Benedict Wong, who both star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster, were also on the red carpet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas on Friday December 17.