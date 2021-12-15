Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charity single for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to feature husband and daughter

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 12.03am
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella (Family handout)
A charity single in support of detained mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will feature her husband Richard and seven-year-old daughter Gabriella.

The Christians have recorded a new version of their song Man Don’t Cry, called Naz Don’t Cry, to raise money for Redress, an international human rights organisation working to help victims of torture.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, was arrested in Iran in 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken Gabriella – then not even two years old – to see relatives.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter Gabriella at a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in March (Ian West/PA)

Her husband, Richard, recently spent 21 days on hunger strike to draw attention to his wife’s case.

Band members Garry Christian, Joey Ankrah and Neil Griffiths were joined by writer Henry Priestman and Richard and Gabriella to record the track at Liverpool’s Coastal Sound studios, with Richard and Gabriella providing backing vocals at the end of the track.

The band had heard of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case from their fans following a gig a few years ago and had been thinking of how they might be able to help.

Christian said: “We talked about how the words from Man Don’t Cry, from our 1991 album Colour, couldn’t be more appropriate in describing the Ratcliffes’ distressing predicament.

“We talked ourselves out of helping as we thought the band’s profile wasn’t big enough to make a difference and the years rolled on.

“But after seeing Richard Ratcliffe recently on his 21-day hunger strike, we couldn’t bear not to do anything and decided to take action and record Naz Don’t Cry, with proceeds going to Redress.”

He added: “As these lyrics say, ‘We only hope she knows that there are people here who care.’

“We want the song to deliver the simple message that we are all still standing shoulder to shoulder with Nazanin, her devoted husband Richard and beautiful daughter Gabriella.

“It’s absolutely desperate that after all these years she still hasn’t been released back to her family. We hope this song helps in some tiny way.”

Naz Don’t Cry is out now on Island Records.

