ITV’s Lorraine attracts more complaints over segment on unvaccinated in hospital

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 1.03pm
ITV morning show Lorraine has received another 2,401 complaints over a discussion about the number of unvaccinated people in hospital. (Yui Mok/PA)
ITV morning show Lorraine has received another 2,401 complaints over a discussion about the number of unvaccinated people in hospital.

This brings the total number of complaints to media watchdog Ofcom about the segment on Monday December 6 to 3,743.

The episode saw host Lorraine Kelly and resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones encourage viewers to accept the offer of a coronavirus vaccination.

Dr Hilary said: “Those people who haven’t been vaccinated, we’d really love you to think again and be vaccinated because 90% of people in hospital are unvaccinated right now with Covid.”

Dr Hilary Jones (Ian West/PA)

Kelly replied: “That’s a figure that we have to really concentrate on, 90% of people in hospital have not been vaccinated.”

According to independent fact-checking organisation Full Fact, the pair were incorrect and the figure was lower.

The website said: “The true figure is more like 36%. However, there are signs that unvaccinated people are the majority in intensive care.”

Actor and musician Martin Kemp then referenced the same figure on the show the following day, prompting another 254 complaints to Ofcom.

Full Fact added: “It’s possible that Dr Jones, Ms Kelly and Mr Kemp had been incorrectly referring to figures for Covid patients receiving intensive or other specialist care, since there is some evidence that most of these are unvaccinated.”

Kemp recently dressed up as Father Christmas for a Government-backed short film encouraging the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus this winter.

ITV has been contacted for comment.