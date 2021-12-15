Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artist Sally Mann wins top photography award for her wildfire series

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.15pm
(Prix Pictet)
(Prix Pictet)

American artist Sally Mann has been announced as the winner of a top photography prize for her series which captures the devastating wildfires in the Great Dismal Swamp in Virginia.

The award ceremony for the ninth cycle of the Prix Pictet, the global award in photography and sustainability, was held at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London where Mann received a cash prize of 100,000 Swiss Francs (£82,000).

The event marked the opening of an exhibition at the museum which showcases the 12 photographic series shortlisted for the prize, all of which explore the award’s theme of fire.

Mann’s winning series, titled Blackwater (2008-2012), focuses on the destructive wildfires that engulfed the Great Dismal Swamp in southeastern Virginia, where the first slave ships docked in America.

She explained that the photographs draw a parallel between the wildfires with the racial conflict in America, saying: “The fires in the Great Dismal Swamp seemed to epitomize the great fire of racial strife in America – the Civil War, emancipation, the Civil Rights Movement, in which my family was involved, the racial unrest of the late 1960s and most recently the summer of 2020.

“Something about the deeply flawed American character seems to embrace the apocalyptic as solution.”

The Virginian-born artist, whose work often explores tensions between nature, history, and memory, is a three-time recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts fellowship and was named America’s Best Photographer by Time magazine in 2001.

Speaking on behalf of the Prix Pictet Jury, Sir David King, chairman of the jury, said: “If ever there was a time for the Prix Pictet to take up the theme of Fire, that time is now.

“This past summer we were inundated with images of fire at its most frighteningly destructive… Of course, fire is a most capricious element, and its various faces were present in the group of shortlisted series.

“The jury considered an exceptional group of artists, each of whom demonstrated a highly distinctive approach to the theme, at times challenging our understanding of what photography can be.

“Sally Mann’s series, in particular, is a brilliant repurposing of historic photographic process to tell a chilling contemporary story.

“At the end of a rich debate the jury were unanimous in their decision that she was a worthy winner of the 9th Prix Pictet.”

The Prix Pictet, which was founded in 2008, aims to “promote discussion and debate on critical issues of sustainability”.

Each cycle of the awards tours globally, with exhibitions in over a dozen locations, bringing the work of the shortlisted photographers to a wide international audience.

The exhibition, titled Prix Pictet: Fire, is on show until January 9 2022 at the V&A.