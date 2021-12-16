Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Christine Quinn says there is ‘favouritism’ in the Selling Sunset editing room

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 7.27am
Christine Quinn (Netflix/PA)
Christine Quinn (Netflix/PA)

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has said there is “definitely favouritism” in the editing room of the real estate reality show.

The Texas-born estate agent said she had initially “loved” being portrayed as the villain of the series but that sides of other cast members are sometimes not shown fairly.

Estate agent Christine Quinn said she initially ‘loved’ being portrayed as the villain of Selling Sunset (Netflix/PA)

Quinn appears in the Netflix series as part of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

Asked on entertainment channel E!’s Daily Pop about being branded the bad guy in the fourth series of the show, she said: “I really loved it at first and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character.

“It’s so fun for me.

“However I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown – my vulnerability, different things.

“But throughout the seasons it just seemed to be this one note consistency of my character portrayal so it was hard for me, especially as I was going through a lot this season.

“It’s fun but people need to realise that it’s a show and obviously we do want to make it entertaining and we do want to have fun so I like to do the best with what I’m given.”

She added: “There’s many times in the show where I say certain things but they don’t want to have another person respond to me so they’ll do an interview clip.

“So I feel like there’s definitely favouritism in the editing room but that is what it is on the show.”

