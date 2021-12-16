Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

The Charlatans postpone rest of tour after Covid cases among crew

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 5.29pm
Tim Burgess (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Charlatans have announced they are postponing the rest of their tour with “immediate effect” after two more of their crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The rock band’s frontman Tim Burgess shared a statement on Twitter announcing the news and said the group did not feel it was “right” to gather people together while infection numbers rise in the UK due to the Omicron variant.

This comes after a string of music venues, theatres and artists have cancelled performances due to the rise of positive Covid cases, including pop star Mabel who had to cancel a third show on Wednesday.

Burgess wrote: “Hey everyone, it’s the news we really didn’t want but we have absolutely no choice.

“Two more of our crew have tested positive and it doesn’t seem right to gather people together with current numbers of infections around the UK.

“With that in mind we are postponing the rest of the tour with immediate effect. We know our fans will understand as safety is our number one priority.

“Keep well. Hope to see you soon. Tim, Martin, Mark, Tony & Pete.”

The singer followed up by asking others to inform anyone who was due to attend their show at Rock City in Nottingham on Thursday evening of the news.

Burgess said the band will rearrange the dates “as soon as they can”.

The rock band currently comprises Burgess on lead vocals,  bassist Martin Blunt, guitarist Mark Collins, keyboardist Tony Rogers and Peter Salisbury on drums.

They released their first album Some Friendly in 1990, which featured the popular track The Only One I Know, and have produced 13 studio albums during their career.

Earlier this year, the group announced the release of their 30th anniversary tour and a best of/rarities album, which had been delayed due to Covid.

The accompanying tour kicked off in Belfast in November and they played a number of gigs and were due to play throughout December in Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, but these shows have now been cancelled.

