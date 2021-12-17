Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 1.01am
File dated 06/12/08 of Alec Baldwin who has said that his acting career may be over as he denied pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. The actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western in New Mexico. Issue date: Friday December 3, 2021.
File dated 06/12/08 of Alec Baldwin who has said that his acting career may be over as he denied pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. The actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western in New Mexico. Issue date: Friday December 3, 2021.

Authorities in the US have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins.

It is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the case during which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the cinematographer on the Rust film set in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Magistrates court has issued a warrant, requested by the Sheriff’s Department, for the phone to be seized and searched.

Court documents released on Thursday stated: “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwin’s cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

