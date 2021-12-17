Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phoebe Dynevor hands over Instagram to promote charity Christmas campaign

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 2.27am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6 File photo dated 11/4/2021 of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor who has said she is “full of anxiety” after rocketing to fame in the Netflix period drama and is worried about “letting someone down”. The actress, 26, was thrust into the spotlight with her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the raunchy series. Issue date: Wednesday October 6, 2021.
Phoebe Dynevor has given control of her Instagram to charity Action Aid to promote its Christmas campaign.

The Bridgerton star said it was a “huge honour” to hand over her account – which has 2.6 million followers – to the “incredibly inspiring” women for 24 hours.

The Let Her Learn appeal by Action Aid aims to provide access to education to women and girls around the world.

The charity say millions of girls are missing from classrooms due to poverty, violence, and gender discrimination, a situation made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, the actress said: “As an ActionAid ambassador it is a huge honour to be able to handover this channel to some of the incredibly inspiring women and girls that ActionAid works with.

“I recently met Happy, Margaret and Christine on a video call and can’t wait for you to meet them too.

“These powerful young women live in Kenya and ActionAid has supported them to get back into education after they were forced to drop out.

“I really hope you enjoy a peek into their lives and feel as inspired as I do.”

Donations to the appeal can be made online at actionaid.org.

