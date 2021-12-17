Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Killing Eve fans treated to first glimpse of upcoming fourth series

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 3.05am
Jodie Comer attending the Killing Eve Season 2 photocall held at Curzon Soho, London.
Fans of Killing Eve have been treated to a first glimpse of the latest series due to arrive early next year.

Pictures shared on the BBC’s official Instagram account showed stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in stills from the series, which will air in February 2022.

Comer is pictured twice in religious themed outfits, first in a white dress with angel wings appearing behind her, and then in a crimson cassock in front of an altar.

Oh is shown in sunglasses, a trench coat and a blonde wig in front of London’s Tower Bridge, while Shaw sits looking perplexed beside a swimming pool.

The BBC captioned the photos: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Your first look at Killing Eve Series 4 just dropped.

“Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer in early 2022. New episodes available weekly straight after it airs on BBC America.”

A haunting teaser trailer was also posted to the BBC America account which showed various items on fire including postcards, a stuffed toy, a motorcycle helmet and Villanelle’s famous pink gown.

The video was captioned: “Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve.”

