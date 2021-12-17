Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kate ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert in first-look video

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 11.59am Updated: December 17 2021, 7.49pm
The Duchess of Cambridge in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (BBC Studios Events/ITV/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (BBC Studios Events/ITV/PA)

A first-look video of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert sees Kate saying how “excited” she is to be hosting the festive event.

The carol service, held at Westminster Abbey in December, is being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm, having been switched from the BBC in the fallout over a BBC Two documentary about the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

ITV have shared the first clip of the Together At Christmas service, which teases the festive performances, readings and carols.

The video opens with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Abbey as a voiceover by actor James McAvoy says: “Join her royal highness, the Duchess of Cambridge, with special guests and music performances.”

Kate, wearing a red and white Christmas jumper, adds: “I am so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminster Abbey.”

TV presenter Kate Garraway speaks during the service, after her husband Derek Draper spent a year in hospital with coronavirus.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Leona Lewis performs at Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)

Singers Tom Walker, Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis also perform.

The Christmas service was also attended by England footballer Jordan Henderson, comic Jason Manford, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex.

Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa Matthews and brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee also supported her at the event.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Kate Garraway took part in the festive concert (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess organised the concert to reflect on the challenges of the pandemic and pay tribute to the people and organisations who have supported communities through the Covid-19 crisis.

The congregation was filled with 1,200 unsung Covid heroes, and the duchess welcomed familiar faces including Mila Sneddon, six, who charmed the duchess after bravely coping with leukaemia during the pandemic.

The youngster, from Falkirk, in Scotland, was a guest of honour after meeting the duchess through the Hold Still photo project. She sat behind Kate and the other members of the royal family, and also gave a short reading during the hour-long ceremony.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.