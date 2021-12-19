Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 1.45am Updated: December 19 2021, 7.11am
Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88 (PA)
Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88 (PA)

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.

Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.

American architecture critic Paul Goldberger called the news “heartbreaking”, adding on Twitter it was “another huge loss for architecture in 2021. A gracious man and a glorious talent. RIP”.

Lord Richard Rogers, shown with his wife Ruth Rogers after he received the Freedom of the City at Guildhall Art Gallery, in recognition of his contribution to architecture and urbanism
Lord Richard Rogers, shown with his wife Lady Ruth Rogers after he received the Freedom of the City at Guildhall Art Gallery, was celebrated for his contributions to public life in London and Paris (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.

His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Prize.

The jury when awarding him the Pritzker in 2017 praised him for having “revolutionised museums, transforming what had once been elite monuments into popular places of social and cultural exchange, woven into the heart of the city”.

He received the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall Art Gallery in 2014 in recognition of his contribution to architecture and urbanism.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy early on Sunday paid tribute to Lord Rogers, whose firm designed the channel’s 124 Horseferry Road headquarters, as someone “whose wonderful buildings are testament to an amazing, inventive, charismatic man”.

The New York Times reported Lord Rogers is survived by his wife Lady Ruth – the co-founder of London’s River Cafe restaurant – sons Ab, Ben, Roo and Zad, his brother Peter and 13 grandchildren.